TTU Engineering Fair at the Science Spectrum on Feb. 29

Join the Science Spectrum, Texas Tech University’s Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering students and faculty, and area High School Engineering Clubs for the Texas Tech Engineering Fair at the Science Spectrum, Saturday, Feb. 29th from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm.

This *FREE event is being held in the lobby of the Science Spectrum. Families attending the fair will be able to participate in tons of amazing hands-on engineering based activities, see examples of real world research and development of new technologies in areas like solar and wind energy, drones, race cars, robotics as well as discovering what engineers really do and what a career in engineering is all about.

Enjoy These Activities:

· Lots of kid friendly hands-on engineering experiments & building activities

· Technology and Research displays

· Augmented Reality activity

· Exploring Electricity – Making Circuits

· Robots & 3D Printers

· Engineered Pinball Machine

· Race Car Engineering

· Concrete Mix Designs

· Explore different fields of engineering and find out what engineers do and the impact they are making on society.

Visitors wanting to take in the full engineering experience can also see the giant screen film Dream Big: Engineering Our World showing this day only at the OMNI Theater. Tickets for the OMNI film Dream Big: Engineering Our World will be discounted on this day at a special rate of $5.00 per person.

About the OMNI film Dream Big: Engineering Our World

Who will build the amazing future of our human race? That question sparks a giant-screen adventure unlike any other in Dream Big: Engineering Our World, an epically fun tour of inspiration through the visionary advances made by yesterday’s, today’s, and most thrillingly of all, tomorrow’s engineers.

Throughout human history, engineers have been behind the scenes forging an ingenious variety of lifesaving, even civilization altering, structures, gadgets, and gizmos. Yet never before have engineers been so vital to humanity and so visible in culture as they are now, as young women and men literally shoot for the stars and bust through old barriers to create a world only they can imagine.

Narrated by Academy Award winner Jeff Bridges, this is the story told by Dream Big, marking the first film for giant-screen theaters to answer the call of the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) initiative, which offers a fresh perspective on engineering and aims to inspire kids of diverse backgrounds to become the innovators, educators and leaders who will improve the lives of people across our entire planet throughout the 21st Century.

*This one day only, see the film Dream Big: Engineering Our World in the OMNI Theater for a special discounted rate of only $5.00 per ticket (ages 3+).

Free event located in the lobby of the Science Spectrum. Standard museum rates apply for those choosing to attend the museum.

