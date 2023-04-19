LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University announced on Wednesday to host the 2023 Burkhart Walk for Autism on Sunday, April 23 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The event will be held at the John Walker soccer complex (3901 10th Street).

According to a press release, students, faculty, staff and the Lubbock community are invited to walk to “honor those living with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

The event is a celebration to raise awareness and support during World Autism Month, said the release.

It is also an “opportunity to raise support for services, education and research at the Burkhart Center.”

There will also be autism service providers to share information and resources that are available in Lubbock.

The event will also offer games and activities for attendees, said the release.

The Burkhart Walk for Autism is free to the public, but registration is required to participate.

Sponsors that will be at the event are, KAMC-TV, KLBK-TV, High Point Village, Burkhart Enterprises, ResCare Community, Prosperity Bank, H-E-B Grocery Company, ACEing Autism and many more.