TTU faculty, alumnae chosen as YWCA’s 2022 Women of Excellence

Texas Tech University and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) are well represented in this year’s Women of Excellence Awards, the annual honors presented to notable community members by the Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) of Lubbock.

Among the nine recipients of the 2022 awards are three current Texas Tech employees, four Texas Tech alumnae and one TTUHSC alumna:

The honorees are:

The Women of Excellence Awards are presented each year to recognize and honor women in the community who have achieved career excellence and contributed to business, industry, organizations and the community. Created in 1989, the awards have recognized nearly 300 women. The YWCA Women of Excellence Celebration & Dinner is scheduled for 6 p.m. March 3 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

“Congratulations to these seven outstanding women on this most deserving recognition from the YWCA,” said Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec. “All are widely respected in their disciplines and throughout the Texas Tech and the Lubbock communities. We are proud of their achievements and representation of Texas Tech University and the Texas Tech University System.”

