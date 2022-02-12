LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

Eight Texas Tech University faculty members were selected as recipients of the 2022 Chancellor’s Council Distinguished Teaching and Research Awards.

Dr. Tedd L. Mitchell, chancellor of the Texas Tech University System, and President Lawrence Schovanec, recognized eight faculty members from Texas Tech as recipients of this year’s awards. These individuals demonstrate exemplary service and commitment to the achievement of the university. As such, this award is the TTU System’s highest faculty honor.

“Faculty members are an integral part of all we do at the Texas Tech University System,” Mitchell said. “Through their research, outreach and mentorship, they impact our students, our communities and the world. I am proud of the excellence and leadership our award winners exemplify as they conduct innovative, meaningful research and guide our students and institutions to even greater success.”

The awards are made possible through philanthropic gifts to the Chancellor’s Council, a giving society that supports the chancellor’s priorities of impacting student lives through scholarships, recognizing faculty achievements and encouraging excellence across the system. A total of 219 faculty members have received the honor since the establishment of the awards in 2001, totaling more than $1.3 million.

Recipients receive a $5,000 stipend and an engraved medallion.

The Texas Tech recipients are:

