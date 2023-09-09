LUBBOCK, Texas– Texas Tech University was scheduled to take on the University of Oregon on Saturday in the home opener for the 2023 Football season, and two TTU students came with a way to their support.

Allyson and Makayla, both 20, said they lived at the Village at Overton and decided to hang a banner from their balcony that said, “If it flies, it dies,” with a picture of Raider Red catching the University of Oregon Duck.

Makayla said the idea came to be due to the game’s proximity to the duck hunting season.

Both girls said the banner took 35 hours to paint over a four-day period.

According to the girls, their apartment faces the Overton Hotel, and the Oregon Ducks would have no choice but to see the banner.

The game was set to kick at 6:00 p.m. at Jones AT&T Stadium.