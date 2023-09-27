LUBBOCK, Texas –Family, friends and fraternity brothers gathered around Tuesday night to honor JT and pray for him at a candlelight vigil at the Sigma Chi house. They told fond stories and memories of JT as they sent a last goodbye.

The Lubbock Police Department confirmed Justin Turner, 21, passed away around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning after he was hit by a vehicle over the weekend.

LPD previously said officers received a call for a pedestrian crash around 10:00 p.m. Saturday near University Avenue and Marsha Sharp Freeway. Turner was initially taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Before attending Texas Tech University, JT was a student at Dallas Christian College where he played baseball, a sport that both he and his father loved and bonded over, according to his father, Jim Turner.

Turner expressed fondness of his son to EverythingLubbock.com. “JT was a gem of a kid and an incredible athlete and his mother and I are so proud,” said Turner.

Turner said that JT is their only son and seeing him in that condition as a strong and incredible athlete was “beyond heartbreaking.”

Turner told EverythingLubbock.com how assured they felt to know that JT was very loved in Lubbock.

“His mother and I are overwhelmed to see how many people were there to support JT during this challenging time and what impact he has made here in Lubbock,” said Turner. “We are able to see how many people love JT and that helps more than you could ever know,” Turner expressed.

“Everyone kept mentioning ‘that smile’ and what a great of a person, friend and brother he was,” said Turner.

“I could have a list of things I could tell you [about] how awesome my kid is,” Turner expressed. The large support from the Lubbock and TTU community the last few days solidified and assured his parents of JT’s impact.

On Tuesday, JT’s parents found out that in 2017 when JT took his driver’s test that “under his own initiative he became a full organ donor,” said Turner. His father said they were beyond proud of their son.

Turner said they are incredibly proud of what JT has built for himself during his time in Lubbock and “enters the kingdom today a hero.”

Turner was a loving son and fraternity brother of Sigma Chi at Texas Tech University. A GoFundMe was set up to help his family. If you would like to donate, click here.