LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas Tech University’s homecoming game will be at the Jones AT&T stadium on October 14 against Kansas State.

On Monday the Big 12 Conference set the official kick off time for the TTU vs. K-State game at 6:00 p.m.(CT), said a press release. TV coverage will be provided on FOX Sports 1.

According to a press release, this will be the third night kickoff for the Red Raiders and the sixth though seven games will start at 6:00 p.m. (CT) or later.

TTU hosted both the Oregon and Tarleton State game in the evening this season which were “both in front of sellout crowds of 56,200 fans.”

Tickets were already sold out for the Kansas State game and will be the fourth consecutive advanced sellout for the season.

The release said fans who have not yet purchased tickets to the TTU vs. K-State game were encouraged to go through SeatGeek, the official secondary ticket provider of Texas Tech Athletics.

TV selections were generally made on a 12-day basis throughout the regular season by the Big 12’s television partners FOX and ESPN, said the release.

Additional game times will be announced in the coming weeks by Texas Tech’s social media platforms.