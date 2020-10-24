TTU homecoming king, queen crowned during virtual pep rally Friday

Maxwell Raymond of San Antonio and Tarah Hill of Nazareth were crowned Texas Tech University’s 2020 homecoming king and queen. (Photo provided by TTU)

Maxwell Raymond of San Antonio and Tarah Hill of Nazareth were crowned Texas Tech University‘s 2020 homecoming king and queen [Friday] (Oct. 23) during a virtual pep rally ahead of the Texas Tech vs. West Virginia game Saturday (Oct. 24) at Jones AT&T Stadium.

The 2019 homecoming king and queen, Reginald Lane of Bridgeport and Hunter Heck of Panhandle, were present during the virtual ceremony. Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec and his wife, Patty, crowned the winners.

Raymond, a business management major, represents Beta Theta Pi, and Hill, a political science major, represents Zeta Tau Alpha.

The student body voted for the winners after the homecoming court was announced Thursday (Oct. 22) during a virtual event.

