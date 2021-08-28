TTU Homecoming parade float applications accepted next week only

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

If you want your business or organization featured in Texas Tech University’s 2021 Homecoming parade, now is your chance.

Applications for parade participants will be available on the Homecoming website from 8 a.m. Monday (Aug. 30) through 5 p.m. Friday (Sept. 3).

The parade theme is “Red Raider Flashback Films 2000-2010.”

An informational meeting for all businesses who register is set for 6 p.m. Sept. 22. The parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 8.

Contact:
Claire Maginness Nevarez
Associate director, Student Union & Activities
claire.nevarez@ttu.edu
(806) 742-4708

(Press release from Texas Tech University)

