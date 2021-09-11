TTU Honors College welcomes Julio Ricardo Varela with free showing of “In the Heights”

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

Texas Tech University Honors College and partners welcome the public to a conversation with Julio Ricardo Varela at 7 p.m. followed by a free screening of “In the Heights” at 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 at Cinemark Movies 16.



The conversation with Varela will focus on Latinx representation in the media and will allow ample time for questions and answers with the public. Directed by Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) and an adaptation for film of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical stage play, “In the Heights” tells the story of a young man from the Dominican Republic living in the Washington Heights area of Brooklyn.



Varela currently serves as the vice president of new business development for Futuro Studios, editorial director for Futuro Media, an independent, non-profit multimedia journalism organization, and is the founder of Latino Rebels and the co-host of “In the Thick”–a podcast about politics, race, and culture from a people-of-color perspective.



The free event, held at 5721 58th St., is a collaboration with the National Endowment for the Humanities and held in partnership with Thomas Jay Harris Institute for Hispanic & International Communication, Texas Tech’s Student Affairs, School of Law, Department of History, and Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.



For more information, please contact Honors College Interim Dean Aliza Wong at Aliza.Wong@ttu.edu, or Harris Institute Assistant Director Gabriel Domínguez Partida at Gabriel.Partida@ttu.edu.



