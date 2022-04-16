LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

Andrew Ibrahim, a cell and molecular biology major in Texas Tech University‘s Honors College, has been named a 2022 Goldwater Scholar, the nation’s top undergraduate award in science, engineering and mathematics.

“Earning recognition as a Goldwater Scholar is indeed an exceptional personal achievement – congratulations to Andrew on this honor,” said Ron Hendrick, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. “We look forward to Andrew’s future and know that he will accomplish much. His recognition is also one for the faculty and staff who support all our students and guide their efforts.”

The Goldwater scholarship program, honoring Sen. Barry Goldwater, was designed to foster and encourage outstanding students to pursue research careers in the fields of the natural sciences, engineering and mathematics. The Goldwater Scholarship is the preeminent undergraduate award of its type in these fields.

“It has been a true privilege working with Andrew in preparation for a Goldwater award,” said Wendoli Flores, director for the Office of Prestigious External Student Awards. “He began his research endeavors prior to commencing university studies, and he has made great strides in his undergraduate research endeavors. He is truly deserving of this honor, and I am tremendously proud of him.”

Ibrahim is pursuing dual bachelor’s degrees: one in cell and molecular biology with double minors in public health and chemistry, and the other in Honors Sciences & the Humanities with concentrations in Medicine, Global Health & the Humanities.

“I feel blessed to have been selected as a 2022 Goldwater Scholar,” Ibrahim said. “Having discovered a passion for scientific research, being selected as a scholar is tremendous validation that I can do what I love and make meaningful contributions to the scientific community. I am honored to receive this award, and very grateful and appreciative of all the help given by Texas Tech faculty and staff throughout this process.”

After he graduates in May 2023, Ibrahim plans to pursue his master’s and doctoral degrees in molecular physiology and conduct translational research exploring diabetic cardiomyopathy models. He hopes to continue mentoring underrepresented minority students who also want to pursue careers in research.

“A Lubbock local and Red Raider through and through, I look forward to pursuing my graduate and medical education in the same university system that has supported my scientific efforts thus far,” Ibrahim explained. “Next year, I serve as student body vice-president, through which I look to collaborate with administration to establish lab-training programs for local underrepresented minority students in STEM, with the goal of matching students with mentors and allowing them to have the same immersive experiences in research that I have been so fortunate to receive.”

(Press release from Texas Tech University)