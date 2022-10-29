LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University will host a Texas Tribune event focused on the future of rural Texas November 17-18 in Lubbock.

According to a press release from TTU and the Texas Tech Today website, the event will be livestreamed and available on demand at texastribune.org.

State representatives, local lawmakers and industry leaders will gather to discuss the biggest wins and toughest challenges facing Texas’ rural communities, Texas Tech said.

Thursday’s (Nov. 17) sessions will take place at the Allen Theatre in the Student Union Building. Friday’s (Nov. 18) sessions will take place at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center.

Those wishing to attend in person or virtually are asked to RSVP.

According to the press release, The Future of Rural Texas program is as follows: