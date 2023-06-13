LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University’s Department of Animal & Food Science and the Canine Olfaction Research and Education Laboratory collaborated to host “Dad’s New Best Friend,” a dog adoption event for the community.

According to a release, the event will occur on Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Texas Tech Livestock Arena.

“This will be a family-friendly dog adoption event with food trucks, dog training demonstrations and kids activities,” said the director of the Canine Olfaction Lab, Nathaniel Hall. “Bring home dad’s new best friend,” and support local animals, said Hall.