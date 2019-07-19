TTU hosts annual movie night with Spider-Man movie

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech Athletics is hosting their annual movie night Friday, starting at 7 p.m. at the Jones AT&T Stadium. The movie being shown will be Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

According to Texas Tech, gates open at 5 p.m. and admission is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to park in the C-1 parking lot west of the Jones. There will be seating in the stands and on the field, and fans can enter using the gate on the southwest corner of the stadium for access to the field.

Fans are allowed to bring blankets and bottled water into the stadium and onto the field.

For more information on this event, visit LubbockCulturalDistrict.org