LUBBOCK, Texas--Texas Tech University will participate in a solar eclipse watch party on campus and in the Lubbock community on Saturday during the annular solar eclipse.

TTU will host its watch parties at the Museum of Texas Tech University from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the YWCA of Lubbock from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., according to a press release.

According to a previous article by EverythingLubbock.com, the U.S National Weather Service in Lubbock said the eclipse will be visible in Lubbock in the late morning and early afternoon on Saturday.

The annular eclipse is set to begin at 10:17 a.m. and will end at 1:19 p.m.

The Department of Physics & Astronomy at TTU will have speakers present for a public discussion at the YWCA of Lubbock. Additionally, eclipse glasses and telescopes will be available at the event, said the release.

The Museum of TTU will provide eclipse glasses at the watch party with additional activities like crafts and free planetarium shows available for guests.

According to the release, the eclipse will be livestreamed in the Helen DeVitt Jones Auditorium from the Texas Tech Center at Junction, which will be in the direct path of the eclipse.

Additionally, NASA will also live stream and it will be shown on a smaller screen in the Helen DeVitt Jones Sculpture Court.