LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE)The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

WHAT
Texas Tech University’s Central Heating & Cooling Plant (CHACP1) boiler blowdown testing. 

WHEN
Beginning 8 a.m. Monday (June 13) and continuing throughout the day.

WHERE
CHACP1, 3224 Main St.

EVENT
During testing, CHACP1 will perform periodic controlled releases of steam, resulting in elevated noise levels at and around the utility plant. While a noise silencer will be in place, noise levels may be increased during these tests, and areas around the plant will be restricted. All roads and parking lots around the facility will remain open.

This information is being shared in coordination with the Operations Division and the Section of Utilities. 

CONTACT
Chris Miles
Director of Emergency Management, Texas Tech University 
chris.miles@ttu.edu
(806) 834-8448 

(Press release from Texas Tech University)