TTU Innovation Hub announces the 2020-2021 Faculty C-Startup ambassadors

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Texas Tech University:
The Innovation Hub at Research Park has announced the seven faculty members from Texas Tech University and the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) who were awarded the Faculty C-Startup Grants and named 2020-2021 faculty ambassadors.
The Faculty C-Startup Program, sponsored by Market Lubbock, is designed to support Texas Tech faculty interested in creating a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. Seven $2,500 grants have been awarded to the following faculty for the development of a new course or existing course that includes best practices for commercialization including the
Business Model Canvas developed by Alexander Osterwalder and Lean LaunchPad developed by Steve Blank.
Awardees will become faculty ambassadors for innovation and entrepreneurship at Texas Tech during the award period.
The faculty ambassadors are:
- Toby Brooks, associate professor and program director of athletic training, TTUHSC; Faculty C-Startup Course: Healthcare & Business Management
- Seungjong Cho, assistant professor of social work, Texas Tech; Faculty C-Startup Course: Social Entrepreneurship in Social Work
- Paul Egan, assistant professor of mechanical engineering, Texas Tech; Faculty C-Startup Course: Mechanical Engineering Capstone
- Richard Greenhill, assistant professor of healthcare management and leadership, TTUHSC; Faculty C-Startup Course: Comparative Health Systems
- Shi Ye Kim, assistant professor of counseling psychology, Texas Tech; Faculty C-Startup Course: Ethnic Minority Psychology
- Atul Parvatiyar, professor of practice in marketing, Texas Tech; Faculty C-Startup Course: Customer Relationship Management
- Kim Walker, professor of music, Texas Tech; Faculty C-Startup Course: Introduction to Arts Entrepreneurship
