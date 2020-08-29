TTU Innovation Hub announces the 2020-2021 Faculty C-Startup ambassadors

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Texas Tech University:

The Innovation Hub at Research Park has announced the seven faculty members from Texas Tech University and the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) who were awarded the Faculty C-Startup Grants and named 2020-2021 faculty ambassadors.

The Faculty C-Startup Program, sponsored by Market Lubbock, is designed to support Texas Tech faculty interested in creating a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. Seven $2,500 grants have been awarded to the following faculty for the development of a new course or existing course that includes best practices for commercialization including the

Business Model Canvas developed by Alexander Osterwalder and Lean LaunchPad developed by Steve Blank.

Awardees will become faculty ambassadors for innovation and entrepreneurship at Texas Tech during the award period.

The faculty ambassadors are:

