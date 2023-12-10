LUBBOCK, Texas- Texas Tech University’s Innovation Hub at Research Park announced the recipients of the 2023 Prototype Fund on Thursday. Four Lubbock startups will receive a combined total of $55,000 to support the creation and development of its prototypes.

The startup companies are developing innovative solutions in biotech, healthcare and environmental technologies, Texas Tech said.

“The Prototype Fund empowers entrepreneurs to pursue the next phase of their startup journey,” said program director Ganga Baskar. “This is the moment that the dreamers become the doers. This funding provides the necessary support for startups to move forward, nurturing their innovative ideas into tangible realities.”

Terra-Form LLC will receive $25,000 from the fund, Texas Tech said. Terra-Form has built a new class of machinery to make more sustainable projects possible at a low cost. The company’s CEO, Steve Guzman, and vice president, Jody Hicks, are Texas Tech System alumni.

NaMi Diagnostics was awarded $15,000. NaMi is an early-stage biotech company developing technology that can rapidly detect sepsis at a low cost. The company’s co-founder, Ke Liu, is a Texas Tech alum.

MobiliyZ Health earned $10,000 from Texas Tech. The company created digital health software to assist orthopedic specialists in remotely diagnosing patients. The founder, Sucheshna Patil, is a Texas Tech alum.

Health Surveil will receive $5,000 from Texas Tech. The company is a precision health tech startup developing solutions for chronic disease control, focusing on environmental exposures.