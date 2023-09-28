LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas Tech University’s International Affairs will host Culture Fest on October 7 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the International Affairs Center.

Culture Fest aims to celebrate the “diverse multicultural heritage” of Texas Tech’s international community, according to Visit Lubbock.

The event is TTU’s International Affairs’ largest event of the fall, according to its website. The event brings together many cultures of TTU to share “what makes them unique.”

The festival will include international music, dance, food, art projects, cultural activities and more. This event will give students and the community opportunities to travel the world without leaving Lubbock.

According to TTU, Culture Fest will have its first-ever flag parade. There will be a route that leads from the Ranching Heritage Center to the Glove in front of the International Affairs Officers.

The event will be open to the public and free of entry. For more information, check out TTU International Affairs website.