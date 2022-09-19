The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — TTU K-12, part of Texas Tech University‘s eLearning & Academic Partnerships division, has hired Scott Lucas as its new superintendent.

Lucas has worked in education for 28 years and as a campus and district administrator for the past 16 years, most recently at White Deer Independent School District.

“I believe my career path has provided me a great deal of experience in working with diverse communities and professionals and has helped prepare me for the changes that await public education,” Lucas said. “Perhaps my greatest asset as a school leader is the ability to recognize the needs of diverse learners and to visualize the possibilities we can offer.”

As superintendent at White Deer for the past two years, Lucas acquired over $1.2 million in grant funds for the district, expanded district technology through a 1:1 student device program and enhanced the digital learning program through upgraded network devices and professional development for instructional staff. Lucas also developed partnerships with local industries and institutions of higher learning to increase career and college opportunities for students, including dual-credit courses and pathways to industry certifications.

Lucas also has worked in upper administration in the Brownfield and Whiteface districts and coached at Lamesa, Tahoka and Lubbock-Roosevelt in various capacities.

“We believe Scott will be a tremendous asset to TTU K-12, our administration and our students,” said Brian Still, interim vice provost for eLearning & Academic Partnerships. “Scott has strong relationships with Texas’ rural schools and that will benefit us as we reach out statewide to help ease the teacher shortage with our partnership offerings. We expect to grow our national and international outreach under his guidance.”

Lucas earned his master’s degree in education administration from Lubbock Christian University and his bachelor’s degree from Wayland Baptist University.

About TTU K-12

From its humble beginnings in 1993 as a “special purpose district” designed to help students whose educational needs were not adequately met by traditional school districts, to a fully accredited institution in its own right, TTU K-12 has grown tremendously.

