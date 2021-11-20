TTU K-12 earns accreditation through Cognia

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

TTU K-12, a fully online Texas public school that is part of Texas Tech University‘s eLearning & Academic Partnerships, recently was granted prestigious Cognia accreditation.

Cognia, the largest education improvement organization in the world, is a global nonprofit network recognized worldwide as a seal of educational quality. Cognia’s accreditation certifies that a school demonstrates characteristics of a great educational institution and holds educators accountable for continual improvement and a commitment to quality.

Cari Moye, principal for TTU K-12, says accreditation through Cognia allows for a growth mindset.

“We will focus on continually advancing how we serve our students,” Moye said. “It’s an honor to be a part of this process.”

For the past seven months, TTU K-12 administrators, teachers and staff compiled reports, data and other important information to submit to the accrediting body for approval.

Justin Louder, interim superintendent for TTU K-12, says the school pursued the accreditation for several reasons.

“TTU K-12 has been approved by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) and the State Board of Education (SBOE) of Texas since we opened our doors in the early 1990s,” Louder said. “But by pursuing external accreditation with Cognia, we highlight our commitment to continuous improvement and providing a high-quality online K-12 program to students wherever they might be.”

Cognia is the parent organization of the North Central Association’s Commission on Accreditation and School Improvement (NCA CASI), Northwest Accreditation and School Improvement (NASI), Northwest Accreditation Commission (NWAC) and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Council on Accreditation and School Improvement (SACS CASI).

Aside from accreditation and certification, Cognia also offers assessment and other professional services within a framework of continuous improvement. Serving 36,000 public and private institutions from early learning through high school in more than 85 countries, Cognia brings a global perspective to advancing teaching and learning.

(Press release from Texas Tech University)