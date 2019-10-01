TTU K-12 offers cutting-edge online education, adds enhancements to growing program

Leslie Cranford, Section Manger for eLearning & Academic Parternships at Texas Tech University, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about new improvements made to the TTU K-12 program.

TTU K-12, part of Texas Tech University’s eLearning & Academic Partnerships division, has always been ahead of the curve when it comes to distance learning.

From its humble beginnings in 1993 as a “special purpose district” designed to help students whose educational needs were not adequately met by traditional school districts, to where it is now – a fully accredited institution on its own right – TTU K-12 has grown tremendously.

Major updates have been made to continue providing its students with quality courses and teachers as well as taking the headache out of finding a proctor for online exams.

“The program and course enhancements TTU K-12 announced on Sept. 1 show our continued commitment to providing high-quality online and distance education to K-12 students from anywhere,” said Justin Louder, associate vice provost of eLearning & Academic Partnerships and interim superintendent of TTU K-12. “The instructional design, curriculum and teaching staff have worked tirelessly over the last few months to update our classes and offerings to support and encourage greater student success.”

Click here for a look at all the new enhancements.

TTU K-12 is an accredited school promoting student success – anytime, anywhere – using innovative online technologies, rigorous and reputable curriculum, excellent state-certified teacher instruction and quality customer service.

The fully online school is accredited by the Texas Education Agency (TEA), and the high school courses are approved by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). The elementary, middle and high school options meet the same standards as traditional schools, but have no physical location or limitations. Upon graduation, students receive an official Texas high school diploma.

(Press release provided by Texas Tech University)