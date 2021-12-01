TTU K-12 ranked among top 25 best online high schools nationally

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

Value Colleges, an independent online guide to the best values in undergraduate and graduate education, recently released its Top 25 Best Value Online High Schools for 2022 list. TTU K-12, part of Texas Tech University‘s eLearning & Academic Partnerships, is ranked No. 18 in the country and was the only online high school in Texas to make the elite list.

There are many ways an online high school can aid and support the various needs of high school students today.

“Sometimes a high school student finds that obtaining their diploma in a traditional brick-and-mortar setting will not fit their personalized needs, or they struggle to succeed in such a setting,” the Value Colleges website states. “In other cases, students fall behind in the classroom and need a way to supplement their learning, or students are not having their advanced academic needs met in a traditional setting, and they wish to get ahead.”

Justin Louder, TTU K-12’s interim superintendent, says those are exactly the reasons students find success through Texas Tech’s online program.

“TTU K-12 originated in 1993 as a resource for students whose educational and academic needs were not being met by traditional schools,” Louder said. “Now, nearly 30 years later, we’re fully online and serving students across the globe. Texas Tech is committed to providing a high-quality online education to students no matter where they are.”

Best Value’s methodology considers the online schools’ tuition costs, the institutions’ graduation rates of success, plus rates their exemplary successes as educational institutions. Additionally, all of the schools listed are accredited institutions, and many of them offer a variety of diploma tracts or online coursework options from world languages to Advanced Placement (AP) classes and more. Some of the schools offer classes for adult learners as well as traditional high school-aged students.

