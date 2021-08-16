TTU K12 offers tuition free virtual schooling to Texas residents

LUBBOCK, Texas– As schools across the South Plains open their classrooms back up to students this week, TTU K12 will continue offering virtual schooling as Covid-19 cases continue rising.

TTU K12 has been around since 1993 but Interim Superintendent, Dr. Justin Louder, said this year their enrollment numbers have tripled.

“Hundreds of students applied for our program,” said Dr. Louder adding that “some local districts aren’t providing a virtual options and some parents want that.”

Department Chair of Family Medicine, Dr. Ron Cook tells us the Covid-19 Delta Variant has proven to be more infectious especially in younger generations.

“When these adolescents and young adults return to school without mandates for masking then it becomes an issue” said Dr. Cook.

This year the TTU K12 program has around 2100 students enrolled. Dr. Louder says the schooling is more than just a Covid outlet and this year gives families the ability to sign their kids up free of charge.

“This year is the first time TTU K12 has ever received state funding” said Dr. Louder, “meaning we were tuition based up until this point but this year we can actually offer a tuition free program to Texas residents.”

TTU K12 is hoping to be a beneficial partner to local school districts moving forward. There is currently a waiting list for this fall semester, and you can head to their website for more information.