TTU lab says grant for COVID-19 research is ‘a lifesaver’

LUBBOCK, Texas – Dr. Steve Presley, Director of the Texas Tech Biological Threat Research Laboratory (BTRL) said the $2.23 million grant awarded by the Texas Department of State Health Services is a “lifesaver.”

The BTRL was the first lab in Texas to conduct COVID-19 testing back in February. Currently, the lab is responsible for testing COVID samples from 67 counties across West Texas, spanning from the Panhandle to San Angelo.

“We work about 16 hours a day and seven days a week,” said Presley. “We are very busy.”

DSHS awarded Presley’s staff the grant for their work on COVID-19 research. Presley said the BTRL is in the early stages of developing their own vaccine to fight the virus.

The grant allows us to continue our testing and the spinoff research that will come from the things we learn through this COVID pandemic,” said Presley.

So far, not one of Presley’s 30 employees have tested positive for coronavirus.