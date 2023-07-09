LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech Alumni Association held a graduation ceremony Saturday at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center for its Legacy University program. The idea is that grandparents who are Texas Tech graduates can share an intergenerational experience with their grandchildren between the ages of 7 and 13.

Inside the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center (Nexstar/Staff)

The three-day summer camp for grandparents and their aspiring Red Raider grandchildren included hands-on academic activities and celebrations of Texas Tech traditions. The Legacy U participants “graduated” with a certificate in their chosen field. They also got to meet Raider Red and the Masked Rider.

“Legacies and their grandparents get a taste for college life by staying in a residence hall and attending classes taught by university instructors in a chosen major,” Texas Tech said.