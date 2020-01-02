TTU legend Zach Thomas named 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Miami Dolphins took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that former Texas Tech linebacker Zach Thomas is a 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist.

Over the course of 13 seasons in the NFL, Thomas led the league in tackles twice, was a seven time Pro-Bowler and amassed 1,727 career combined tackles. That tackle total gives him the fifth highest total in NFL history.

He played 12 of his 13 seasons with the Miami Dolphins and one with the Dallas Cowboys.

In 2016, Texas Tech inducted him into the Football Ring of Honor. Joining the likes of Donny Anderson, E.J. Holub, Dave Parks and Gabe Rivera, Thomas was cemented as Texas Tech football royalty.

Now, he has a chance to be immortalized in Canton alongside the greatest to ever play the game.