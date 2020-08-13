TTU marching band prepares for ‘different’ football season

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech University’s marching band, better known as The Goin’ Band from Raiderland, is preparing for a much ‘different’ football season.

“I mean it’s been a mix of emotions,” said band director Joel Pagan. “But the Goin’ Band gets to support our Red Raiders.”

The band begins outdoor rehearsals next week. Pagan said for the entire semester, the band will be rehearsing outdoors.

“We’ll be about seven and half feet from everybody all times,” said Pagan. “There will be masks required at all times.”

The band won’t be allowed to travel to away games either.

“We know it’s very difficult to social distance individuals on a charter bus,” said Pagan. “How many students can you fit in an enclosed capsule as you’re driving down the road this year for several hours.”

Pagan said there will be a rotation system at Jones AT&T Stadium this season, which means much lesser band members will participate each home game.

“Certain groups are assigned to certain games and the other half is assigned to other games to give an everybody an opportunity,” said Pagan.