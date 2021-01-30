TTU Meat Judging Team opens 2021 competition season with victory in Wyoming

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

Fresh off its latest national championship, the Texas Tech University Meat Judging Team within the Department of Animal & Food Sciences at Texas Tech University opened the 2021 competition season with a victory at the American Meat Science Association (AMSA) Mountain West Intercollegiate Contest on Jan. 17 in Laramie, Wyoming.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and protocols, the Mountain West meet was held in place of the traditional January opener, the National Western Stock Show in Denver.

“The students are an awesome team who worked extremely hard with humility and pursued excellence at a high level,” said Mark Miller, coach of the Meat Judging Team and the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Distinguished Chair in Meat Sciences. “They represented Texas Tech University well.”

It was a very close competition, with Texas Tech edging out Interstate 27 neighbor West Texas A&M University by just one point, 3,982 to 3,981. Texas A&M University finished a close third with 3,976 points followed by Big 12 Conference rivals Oklahoma State University (3,972) and Kansas State University (3,952) rounding out the top five.

Angelo State University, a part of the Texas Tech University System, finished seventh with 3,867 points. Texas Tech’s alternate team finished third in the alternate division with 3,930 points.

Texas Tech’s victory came from its first-place showings in beef judging, specifications and reasons/questions, and a fourth-place finish in overall beef.

Pacing the Texas Tech contingent was Cassie Bendele. The Hondo native finished third overall with 1,010 points. Her highest finish came in specifications where she took second with 97 points. She also finished in the top 10 in beef judging, overall beef and specifications.

Caleb Kunde from Marion rounded out Texas Tech’s top 10 overall finishers, coming in 10th with 998 points. His highest finish was fourth place in pork judging, and he also finished in the top 10 in specifications and reasons/questions.

Preston Twilligear from Hondo finished third in reasons/questions and fourth in specifications. Laurl Pfeiffer, also from Hondo, finished seventh in beef judging and ninth in specifications.

Grace Parker from Slaton led the Texas Tech alternate team finishing first overall with 1,029 points.

Other members of the Meat Judging Team are:

Jake Bagby from Stephenville

Bryce Black from Prosper

Grace Carver from Flower Mound

Kindle Catching from Howe

Arliss Corliss from Estancia, New Mexico

Morgan Elsworth from Spring Branch

Grayson Harrell from Crandall

Skylar Hough-Anderson from Canton

Koby Houston from Ralls

Shelby Kinsey from Lockhart

Hannah Pearson from Oconto, Nebraska

Paige Perryman from Lubbock

Rance Smith from Royse City

Cade Snethen from Otterbein, Indiana

Reid Swinney from Deming, New Mexico

Kylan Swinney from Deming, New Mexico

Dayton Wood from Cumby

Along with Miller, coaches for this year’s team are Taylor Schertz from Krum, Conner McKinzie from Stephenville and Grant Kitten from Slaton.

