TTU Meat Science Quiz Bowl Team captures school’s 10th national championship

The Meat Science Academic Quiz Bowl Team within the College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources at Texas Tech University captured the school’s 10th national championship at the 74th Reciprocal Meat Conference (RMC) held Aug. 14-18 in Reno, Nevada.

The 2021 Undergraduate Quiz Bowl Contest, sponsored by JBS USA Food Company and the American Meat Science Association (AMSA), was an intense and competitive event featuring 88 undergraduates competing on 22 teams. This is the fifth national championship for Texas Tech in the last nine years. Texas Tech previously captured titles in 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2019.

Texas Tech won the title this year by beating Texas A&M University in sudden death in the finals.

RMC is an annual conference sponsored by AMSA that brings together meat scientists and students from academia, industry and government.

“These students have worked extremely hard over the last six months practicing and studying for this contest,” said quiz bowl coach Chandler Sarchet. “Their performance in Reno showcased our university’s high academic standards to many of the foremost meat scientists in the U.S.”

The 2021 team members are:

Shae Lynn Suttle from Idalou

Devin Gonzalez from Hondo

Gregory Matocha from La Grange

Madison Belcher from Texico, New Mexico

Meagan McMurray from College Station

Grace Carver from Flower Mound

Bethany Crenwelge from Fredericksburg

Paige Tegeler from Huntsville

Preston Twilligear from Hondo

Lauren Ritchie from Nipomo, California

Alex Norwood from Katy

Emily Franko from Escondido, California

Alex Moore from Lemitar, New Mexico

Mark Miller, the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Distinguished Chair in Meat Sciences in the Department of Animal & Food Sciences, serves as the faculty adviser for the team.

