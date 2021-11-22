TTU named a top school for entrepreneurship studies by The Princeton Review & Entrepreneur Magazine

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

Texas Tech University offers one of the best courses of study for students aspiring to become entrepreneurs, according to The Princeton Review® and Entrepreneur magazine.

The Princeton Review, the education services company known for its many annual college and graduate school rankings, selected Texas Tech for its list of the Top 50 Undergraduate Schools for Entrepreneurship Studies for 2022.

This project, now in its 16th year, annually names the top 50 undergraduate and the top 50 graduate schools for entrepreneurship studies in rank order. Texas Tech is No. 12 on the undergraduate list.

“The entrepreneurial spirit is an integral part of Texas Tech,” said Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec. “It is reflected in how Red Raiders imagine new ways to solve problems and their grit and persistence to make things better. We are proud of how this spirit is embodied through entrepreneurialism on our campus, and even more so, for the positive recognition this brings Texas Tech.”

This year, The Princeton Review also tallied sub-lists that name the schools among the 100 overall that ranked highest within their regions: Northeast, Southeast, Midwest, West and International. Texas Tech is ranked No. 6 on the West undergraduate list.

“I’m excited and thrilled to be included among some of the top schools in the nation for entrepreneurship,” said Kimberly Gramm, Associate Vice President for Innovation & Entrepreneurship in the Office of Research & Innovation and the Chief Operating Officer of the Innovation Hub at Research Park. “Texas Tech is developing a best-in-class innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem. This recognition is significant to us because it’s a testament to our team’s collective work in supporting an important growing area in Texas student education.”

The Princeton Review selected the schools and tallied its rankings based on its summer 2021 survey of administrators at nearly 300 undergraduate and graduate schools offering entrepreneurship studies. The survey asked administrators more than 60 questions about their school’s commitment to entrepreneurship studies inside and outside the classroom. The Princeton Review analyzed more than 40 survey data points to determine the school lists and rankings. Information about the company’s methodology for the rankings is posted on the company website.

Texas Tech offers entrepreneurial coursework across a wide variety of disciplines. The Jerry S. Rawls College of Business offers a bachelor’s degree in management with a concentration in strategic entrepreneurship and innovation while the Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering and the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts both offer certificate programs in entrepreneurship. All three colleges offer undergraduate minors.

“The Rawls College of Business is proud to be part of Texas Tech University’s efforts in entrepreneurship, and we are excited about this new recognition,” said Dean Margaret L. Williams. “It would not have happened without the leadership of Kimberly Gramm and the Innovation Hub and the contributions of Rawls students, staff and faculty. I am grateful for the time and energy so many individuals have devoted to these efforts. We look forward to continuing to encourage the innovative spirit of our campus and our region.”

Additional courses in entrepreneurialism are offered through the Department of Hospitality & Retail Management in the College of Human Sciences, the Department of Plant and Soil Science in the College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources and the College of Media & Communication.

“We heartily recommend the fine schools that made our entrepreneurship studies ranking lists this year,” said Rob Franek, The Princeton Review’s editor in chief. “Their faculties are outstanding. Their programs have robust experiential components, and their students receive awesome mentoring and networking support that will serve them for years to come.”

“The value of entrepreneurship and entrepreneurial thinking continues to grow in our daily lives,” added Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. “By sharing this list, we want to continue to provide the much-needed information that people are looking for to forge their path to entrepreneurship. This list is a valuable reference tool for where future leaders can attain the knowledge, community and training grounds to succeed on that path.”

