TTU Office of International Affairs to host Study Abroad Day on Feb. 24

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

WHAT:

The Texas Tech University Office of International Affairs will host Study Abroad Day to help students learn about their international education options and start their experience.

WHEN:

10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday (Feb. 24)

WHERE:

Texas Tech University campus

EVENT:

Throughout the day, students, faculty and staff can attend and participate in events to learn about study abroad options at Texas Tech, including program options and scholarship opportunities.

Events throughout the day include:

Leading Students Abroad – How to Organize a Study Abroad Program 10:30-11:30 a.m., Student Union Building (SUB) Matador Room, for faculty and staff only

Study Abroad? No probllama! 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., SUB West Plaza

Hear from a Peer: Study Abroad Alumni Panel 1-1:30 p.m., SUB Matador Room

Funding Your Study Abroad Experience Workshop 2-3 p.m., SUB Matador Room

Gilman Scholarship Workshop 3-4 p.m., SUB Matador Room

Engineering in Sevilla Night 5-6 p.m., Electrical & Computer Engineering, Room 122

Study Abroad Info Session hosted by the Study Abroad Peer Advisers 6-7 p.m., SUB Playa Room

Giveback Night for Study Abroad Peer Advisers 6-9 p.m., Twisted Root, 116 W. Loop 289



For more information, visit the Study Abroad Day website.

(News release from Texas Tech University)