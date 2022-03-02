LUBBOCK, Texas — A Texas Tech University official will soon, for the first time, testify under oath regarding the firing of former Texas Tech football Coach Mike Leach.

A lawsuit was filed by Dolcefino Consulting, a Houston investigative firm, claiming there are public records which Texas Tech University refused to turn over.

For more information, read the release from Dolcefino Consulting below:

An official from Texas Tech University will be questioned under oath for the first time in the fight over public records involving the firing of former Coach Mike Leach.

It is a turning point in the legal fight that has lasted for over 4 years and has been presided over by three judges across the State of Texas.

The original lawsuit was filed by Houston investigative firm Dolcefino Consulting after Texas Tech refused to turn over public records requested from the school under the Texas Public Information Act.

Associate General Counsel Ronny Wall will be forced to answer questions from our attorneys under penalty of perjury when he is deposed later this month on March 24th.

“Ronny Wall is the poster boy for a public official who simply doesn’t respect the public right to know,” said Wayne Dolcefino, President of Dolcefino Consulting.

Wall has already been caught twice for overcharging the Houston investigative media firm.

The requests originally made in 2017 involved the sudden firing of Mike Leach, preventing him from coaching the Red Raider football team during one of the best seasons in the school’s history.

Dolcefino Consulting has already found evidence proving Tech lied to donors about the firing of their winningest coach ever and that they changed investigative reports at the last minute in an attempt to tarnish Leach’s reputation. Leach, who is now the head coach of the Mississippi State football team, says the school owes him $2.5 million under his contract for his last season in Lubbock.

The investigation against Texas Tech has widened as the school has hidden records unrelated to Leach, like documents surrounding sexual assaults on their campuses.

A new lawsuit was filed at the end of last year accusing Texas Tech of hiding those records and protecting campus fraternities that are connected to reported sexual assaults.

The school has also made false reports to the Department of Education involving Title IX statistics and is trying to bury the sexual harassment investigation of Brian May, the former school President of their Angelo State campus.

“The TPIA does not encourage transparency, it demands it. TTU’s apparent coverup of what is occurring on its campuses violates the TPIA and cannot be tolerated,” said Dallas attorneys Julie Pettit and Michael Hurst in a filing in Lubbock District Court.