TTU out of AP Top 25 basketball poll following losses to Texas, Oklahoma

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech Red Raiders fell out of the AP Top 25 Poll for NCAA men’s basketball this week for the fourth time this season.



The team was previously ranked No. 22 before picking up two losses last week to Oklahoma and Texas.

The Red Raiders are 18-11 overall and 9-7 in the Big 12 Conference.

Texas Tech’s next game is against No. 4 Baylor at 7:00 p.m. Monday in Waco.

The game will air on ESPN.

Kansas, Gonzaga, Dayton, Baylor and San Diego State round out the top five for Week 18.



You can view the entire AP Top 25 Poll by clicking here.



