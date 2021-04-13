TTU pitcher Girton’s hometown bused to Lubbock to see his first start

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech freshman pitcher Brendan Girton made the first start of his career Tuesday night against Stephen F. Austin, and he had some familiar faces in the crowd to see him do it.

Girton hails from Gage, Oklahoma, a town that has an estimated population of 551 people, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Gage’s school shut down when Girton was was in sixth grade, so Girton played his high school ball at the slightly larger town of Shattuck, Oklahoma, which still is still not big enough to have a stoplight.

When Girton’s high school baseball coach got the news that he was starting, he canceled the team’s game and boarded a bus with friends and family to see it live, Girton told reporters after the game.

“It was pretty awesome,” Girton said. “I’m just thankful my coach from back home decided to make the drive. As soon as I told him I was starting Tuesday, he was like ‘We’re busing.'”

The young righty put on a show for his hometown, tossing four scoreless innings in Texas Tech’s 4-3 win over the Lumberjacks.