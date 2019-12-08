TTU Police investigate sexual assault early Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Texas Tech University Police Department:



On 12-8-19 at approximately 1:02 A.M, a female was approached by a Hispanic male on the south side of Coleman Residence Hall. The female advised she was sexually assaulted outside, on the west side of Coleman Residence Hall. The female advised she ran from the area and the last known location of the Hispanic male was on the west side of Coleman Residence Hall. The Hispanic male is described as approximately 19-22 years of age. He has long sideburns and a thin mustache. He is approximately 6 feet tall with a thin build. The Hispanic male is wearing a ball cap. The ball cap has a dark back and a light colored front. He is wearing a dark colored long sleeved top, light colored shorts and tennis shoes.

Persons who may have witnessed activity related to this incident or who have knowledge of the responsible party are encouraged to contact the Texas Tech Police Department at 806-743-2000, or Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

The Texas Tech Police Department is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of its students, faculty, staff and visitors. The Texas Tech Police Department encourages campus residents to remain vigilant of their surroundings and to immediately report suspicious activity.



