LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech University Police Department was investigating an aggravated assault involving two students who met to fight near Greek Circle. One of the students was seriously injured, according to an incident report.

The fight happened Sunday evening around 9:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of Orlando Avenue.

According to the incident report, several spectators were at the fight and took the injured student to University Medical Center.

As of Wednesday, the incident was still under investigation, according to TTUPD.