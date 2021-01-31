TTU Police issue alert concerning possible stalking incident Saturday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Texas Tech University Police Department:

On Saturday, January 30, 2021, at approximately 9:00 p.m., Texas Tech Police Department received a report of a possible stalking incident. The report indicated a female student was walking from Talkington Residence Hall when she was approached by a male. The male followed her to the parking lot where they both entered separate vehicles. The male followed her off campus before contact was lost. If you are on campus, please pay attention to your surroundings and report anyone or anything suspicious to the Texas Tech Police Department at 806-742-3931. If you, or someone you know, has experienced this same situation while on campus, please contact the Texas Tech Police Department. At this time there have been no other reports made to Texas Tech Police.

Texas Tech Police are continually patrolling campus and available to assist. If you find yourself in this situation, here are some steps to take to ensure your safety. Call 911 immediately and report the incident to the police. Be sure to get specific information about the vehicle (license plate, make, model, color of vehicle) to assist law enforcement. Drive to a location that is well lit with a lot of people or drive to the police department. If you are not in a vehicle, again call 911 immediately and get yourself to a safe location.

We appreciate being notified when situations like this occur as it is a vital part of keeping our campus safe. If you see something, say something. If you are ever the victim or witness of a crime, have knowledge of a crime, suspicious activity, or have information which could put the Tech Community in danger, immediately call the Texas Tech Police.

Thanks for your partnership in helping keep Texas Tech a safe community.

