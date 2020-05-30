TTU president releases letter Saturday concerning George Floyd, violent protests that followed

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, Texas Tech University President Dr. Lawrence Schovanec released at letter to the campus community concerning the recent events in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

A Minneapolis police officer has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in the restraint death of George Floyd.

Floyd, 46, was suspected of passing a counterfeit $20 bill.

The Houston native’s death led to unrest and protests in Minneapolis and other cities across the U.S.

You can read Dr. Schovenec’s letter below:

Saturday, May 30th

Dear Texas Tech University family,

We have all been affected and saddened by the tragic and violent events in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The events have brought to mind difficult and complex questions about racism and justice. For some of our fellow students, faculty, and employees, what happened to George Floyd feels like it could happen to them too.



That requires all of us to have an extra measure of compassion and understanding as we move forward. Take time to listen to one another, to have the hard conversations and uncomfortable exchanges. It is precisely those dialogues that strengthen the sense of community that is an essential part of our university.

I want to reaffirm Texas Tech’s unwavering commitment to a welcoming environment for all. Many ethnicities are proudly represented on this campus, and our students are drawn from all 50 states and more than one hundred countries. That is a great strength, but it also means that all of us—the administration, faculty, employees, and students alike—must treat every person in this community with the respect and compassion they deserve. That is our bedrock standard, and no matter our background, our bond as Red Raiders unifies us in a common cause and in our responsibility to one another.

This past spring, the University held a series of dialogues about race relations on campus, and that work has never felt more urgent. We intend to continue these efforts in the year ahead and I also want to call attention to the many resources that are here for students, faculty, staff, and administrators in the meantime. We have first-rate health and counseling services to support you and additional educational resources and programs are provided through the Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and the Center for Campus Life. We will work with colleagues across the Texas Tech University System, the Athletics Department, the Texas Tech Police Department, as well as with our elected officials and civic leaders here in Lubbock, to ensure your safety and well-being.

We are all Red Raiders, and we are all dedicated to a University that celebrates diversity and draws strength from it. Following the closures of this spring, we aim to return to campus as unified as ever. That’s the Texas Tech way. And it reflects our most deeply held values of respect, inclusion, compassion, and mutual concern.



We look forward to being able to resume our campus life, and I wish all of you the best in the weeks and months to come.

Sincerely,

Lawrence Schovanec