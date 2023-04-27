LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech University’s Ranch Horse Team announced in a press release on Wednesday the team won for the third consecutive time at the National Intercollegiate Ranch and Stock Horse Association national competition in Amarillo last week.

Texas Tech won the Division I national title and brought home the Hughes Horse Trailer as a trophy. Riders are judged in four categories, cow work, reigning, ranch trail and ranch riding. The team competition included Jordan Cheek, Trail Townsend, Teghan Brooks, Iris Baker, Kacy Maurer and Jessie Herbst, said the press release.

Justin Stanton, coach of the Ranch Horse Team said, “That was our focus for the past 12 months. Every show we went to, every practice show, every weekend show, in our minds it was a preparation for this show. To see all that preparation pay off really makes everything worth it. These kids are awesome.”