TTU ranks ninth nationally in workforce preparation of graduates

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

Texas Tech University graduates are among the most sought after in the country, according to the Corporate Recruiter College Graduate Ranking Poll, a nationwide survey of 334 corporate business recruiters. The survey, which was conducted in October 2019, was a joint partnership between the Association of Public & Land-grant Universities (APLU) and Whitman Insight Strategies and included both APLU and non-APLU institutions.

Texas Tech ranked ninth overall, first in the state of Texas, and among the top seven APLU member institutions in the nation. Other notable institutions listed in the top 10 included Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), New York University (NYU), The Ohio State University, Penn State University, and UCLA. The top 25 featured two other institutions from the state, Texas A&M University and the University of Texas, along with Brown University, Columbia University, Duke University, Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech), the University of Michigan, the University of California-Berkeley, and the University of Virginia.

The University also ranked high in other sub-categories, including business and management (13th); communications and media (eighth); engineering, computing and information technology (seventh); science and mathematics (11th); and post-graduate students (12th).

“This distinction speaks to the value, the quality and the culture of a Texas Tech University education, as well as the work ethic and character of our students and the faculty and staff who prepare them for the workforce,” said Lawrence Schovanec, Texas Tech president. “Though this reflects a recent survey of employers, we know our alumni have developed a long-standing reputation for excelling in their professional careers once they leave our campus. This is also a tribute to our faculty and staff who do a wonderful job in helping them build a foundation on which they can be successful.”

Key Findings:

Texas Tech ranks in the top 10 (No. 9) among corporate recruiters nationwide as the school with the best-trained, educated, and successful once hired graduates.

More than 9 in 10 recruiters say Texas Tech does an excellent job preparing students for the workforce. When asked directly, 8 in 10 recruiters say the university does an even better job compared to other universities.

Corporate recruiters seek out Texas Tech graduates largely due to the university’s overall reputation, as well as its overall preparedness, work ethic and Texas location.

Specifically, Texas Tech graduates are known to have strong technology/innovation, data analysis and teamwork skills. Our students also are recognized to be intelligent, hard-working, self-confident and professional.

This isn’t the first time Texas Tech graduates have been recognized for their workforce preparation. A 2010 Wall Street Journal survey of business recruiters ranked Texas Tech 18th among institutions preparing graduates for the workforce.

The APLU is a research, policy and advocacy organization dedicated to strengthening and advancing the work of public universities in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The association’s membership consists of 245 public research universities, land-grant institutions, state university systems, and affiliated organizations.

(News release from Texas Tech University)