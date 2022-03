LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech University System Board of Regents will meet Monday, March 7, to discuss an update on the Midwestern State University Presidential Search, according to a release from the TTU System.

The meeting will begin at 11:00 a.m. via teleconference call and will include Board of Regents members and TTU System Chancellor Tedd Mitchell.

The TTU System includes five universities, including Midwesterm State University.