LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University agricultural scientists presented a new study that showcases the “opportunities to derive low-cost proxies for greenhouse gas emissions,” according to a press release. The study also established targeted climate smart commodities to strengthen economic and environmental sustainability on the Texas High Plains.

The $4.5 million interdisciplinary project was directed by Krishna Jagadhish. Jagadish, according to the release, is a Thornton Distinguished Chair and professor of crop-forage-livestock systems in the Department of Plant and Soil Science.

“Participating producers have volunteered to be a part of this effort, which shows their desire and willingness to incorporate climate smart practices into their operations,” Jagadish said.

The release added that the three key climate-smart commodities that will be examined are sorghum-cotton rotation, no till and multispecies over crops.

The grant will be supported through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Partnerships for Climate mart Commodities, said the release. Additionally, it will be centered in obtaining information on production, energy and water use on diverse producer plots.

“Climate-smart commodities benefit ag producers and the environment alike,” said Glen Ritchie, chair and professor of crop psychology with the Department of Plant and Soil Science.

Ritche added that Jagadish and many other producers who support the work are at the “forefront of providing food and fiber in the most environmentally sustainable ways.”

“Water security and climate adaptation are key strategic areas of research for the college and Texas Tech,” said Darren Hudson,Davis College interim associate dean for research and the Larry Combest Endowed Chair.

Hudson said the research grant crosses “disciplinary boundaries to address a grand challenge. He added that it will be a “very important research grant success for Davis College.”

According to the release, multiple researchers from Davis College will be working together.

As the project progresses the research team will establish a robust baseline and track the benefits associated with greenhouse gas reductions from these climate-smart commodities.

“We’ll be working closely with the National Sorghum Producers and the National Cotton Council to help establish newer markets for these climate-smart commodities,” Jagadish added.