LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech researcher Catherine Wakeman is testing the effectiveness of unique combinations of approved antibiotics against various strains of drug-resistant microorganisms.

“There is a big push for new antibiotic drug discovery with the emergence of antibiotic resistance and a possible next pandemic,” Wakeman said.

The group of researchers is working to eliminate that new-drug timeline by taking currently available and approved antibiotics and testing them in unique combinations to target microbes that have developed resistance to drugs.

Researchers will also look at how microbes interact with each other to cause infections.

Wakeman said microbes behave differently in what she called a mixed-species condition.

“One microbe might be able to protect another because it’s protecting itself against the antibiotic,” Wakeman said. “The way they change their behavior can make them less susceptible to some classes of antibiotics we use.”