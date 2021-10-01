TTU School of Music announces appointment of guest maestros

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

Texas Tech University‘s School of Music, housed within the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts, is excited to announce the engagement of two distinguished guest maestros this fall. David Cho, music director of the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra, will appear with the University Symphony Orchestra throughout the semester and Vishwa Subbaraman will conduct the Texas Tech Opera Orchestra in November.

“The School of Music is delighted to connect current students with outstanding artists in the field of music to create inspiring performances for our academic and local communities,” said Lisa Garner Santa, director of the School of Music.

The Texas Tech and Lubbock communities are invited to hear the University Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Maestro David Cho at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15 in the Crickets Theater at the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19 in Hemmle Recital Hall.

Cho’s career has been marked with distinguished accomplishments, including winning the E. Nakamichi Concerto Competition at the Aspen Music Festival, being awarded the Arthur Dann Prize at the Oberlin Conservatory, serving as assistant conductor for the Vienna Philharmonic and conducting at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and Carnegie Hall.

“Working closely with the University Symphony Orchestra and the School of Music faculty, staff and students has been inspiring,” Cho said. “The School of Music entrusting me with the education of its talented students inspires me to become even better at my craft. I am very grateful to Texas Tech for the opportunity, and my involvement in the cultural fabric of Lubbock has deepened as a result.”

Later in the season, Subbaraman will conduct the Texas Tech Opera Orchestra in Gerald Dolter‘s production of Johann Strauss’ “Die Fledermaus.” The performances will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 12-13 at the Crickets Theater at the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences.

Subbaraman is the co-founder and artistic director of Houston’s Opera Vista and a Texas Tech School of Music alumnus. He has made conducting appearances with Orchestre National de France, Thames Philharmonia (London), Bombay Chamber Orchestra (India), New Amsterdam Symphony Orchestra (U.S.) and many others. A former Fulbright Scholar, Sabbaraman was awarded a grant to study conducting with John Nelson in Paris where he also worked as the visiting assistant conductor with the Ensemble Orchestral de Paris. Sabbaraman most recently served as the music director of the Skylight Music Theatre in Milwaukee.

“It’s a true honor to come back to Texas Tech,” Subbaraman said. “So much of the foundation of my career can be attributed to my time in Lubbock. Having grown up in West Texas, I look forward to coming home.”

For more information about the performances, visit the School of Music website or call (806) 742-2270.

