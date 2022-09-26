The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Texas Tech University‘s J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts (TCVPA) presents “An Evening of Latin American Piano Music” at 7:30 p.m., Monday (Oct. 3) in Hemmle Hall at the School of Music. The concert will be Dean Martin Camacho’s debut performance at Texas Tech.

“I am honored and humbled to be serving as dean of the TCVPA, it is an opportunity to lead a great team of students and faculty and find the next stage of success,” Camacho said. T

he event also will feature special guests including Latin Grammy-nominated pianist Adonis Gonzales, and assistant professor of practice in commercial music and jazz studies, Fabio Augustinis. The program will include works by Ponce, Ruiz Armengol, Piazzolla and Marquez.

“This concert is a musical offering from me to the students, faculty, university community and the Lubbock community,” Camacho said. “The TCVPA has been, and will continue to be, one of the main doors of the university into the community. Engaging and brining the university arts expression into the community is part of our identity and commitment.”

Prior to his appointment at Texas Tech, Camacho served at Midwestern State University as dean of the Fain College of Fine Arts, and lately as interim provost. He is a renowned pianist and combines his passion for administration with his artistic activities. His debut concert at Texas Tech is filled with exciting pieces from his Latin background, and the musical styles include Cuban dances, Argentinean tango and Mexican danzon.

Admission is free and open to the public.

