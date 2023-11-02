LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas Tech University’s School of Music announced in a press release it will host a benefit gala and concert to fundraise for students on November 13 at the Buddy Holly Hall Performing Arts and Sciences.

The benefit gala will be at 5:30 p.m. following an “Ignite!” concert at 7:30 p.m. that will feature the entirety of the school’s ensembles.

“The gala is open to the public and the money raised will go toward student travel opportunities,” said Andrew J. Stetson, director of the School of Music.

According to the release, the School of Music sets a portion of its budget for travel opportunities and students are sometimes asked to pay a portion out-of-pocket. It can be a challenge for students, said the release.

The school’s leadership hopes that donors will support these opportunities so that “all musicians have the chance to apply their scholarship…during their time at Texas Tech.”

Tickets will be required for the gala, however the concert will be free, said the release. Individual tickets are $250 and must be purchased by November 6.

To register for the gala visit here.