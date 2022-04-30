LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

WHAT:

Texas Tech University’s School of Music, part of the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts, will be in concert and feature both the University Choirs and the University Symphony Orchestra.

WHEN:

7:30 p.m. Sunday (May 1)

WHERE:

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences, 1300 Mac Davis Lane

EVENT:

Community members can come and enjoy a night of free music at the stunning Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences. Audience members will hear works for symphony and voice, highlighting the talented undergraduate and graduate students in the School of Music.

The program will include works from J.S. Bach, Felix Mendelssohn and Heitor Villa-Lobos. Alan Zabriskie, director or choral studies at Texas Tech, and Lanfranco Marcelletti, associate professor of music and director of orchestral studies at Texas Tech, will conduct the performance.

(Photo provided in a press release from Texas Tech University)

