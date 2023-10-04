LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas Tech School of Theater & Dance announced its 2023-24 “Welcome Home” season with award-winning guest artist Nadia Guevara directing the first production of the season.

The kick off production for the season will be “Water by the Spoonful” which is a powerful drama and winner of the 2012 Pulitzer Prize by Quiara Alegría Hudes, according to a press release. The show dates will be from October 11 to October 15.

“We are fortunate to have an accomplished professional like Nadia leading this production and working with our students,” said director of the School of Theater & Dance, Mark Charney.

In November, “The Threepenny Opera” by Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill will take centerstage in the Charles E. Maedgen, Jr. Theater.

Additionally, the season will include a “Fall Dance Festival,” a capstone project for fourth-year dance students. There will be any more performances available for the public to attend.

“This is a season I know audiences will enjoy,” said Charney.

Curtain times for the season will be at 7:30 p.m. for Tuesday through Saturday performances and 2:00 p.m. on Sundays. All performances will be at the School of Theater & Dance.

Season tickets will be on sale now through the Maedgen Theater Box Office. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the School of Theater and Dance website or call (806) 742-3603.