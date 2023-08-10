LUBBOCK, Texas— The Texas Tech University’s Office of International Affairs and Honors College was selected to host a Fulbright Scholar-in-Resident Program awardee.

According to a press release, Mario Solís from Costa Rica will teach at the Honors College for the 2023-2024 academic school year. Soís was selected by the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.

“I felt a huge sense of responsibility and started preparing myself to give my best and acquire the right state of mind to learn,” said Solís.

The Fulbright Scholar-in-Residence Program aims to bring “visiting scholars from abroad to U.S colleges and Universities,” said the release.

Additionally the release stated, Solís will be a part of “one of more than 45 Fulbright Scholars-in-Residence, and among 1,000 foreign faculty and professionals who will teach and pursue research in the U.S.”

“Having Mario Solís as a Fulbright Scholar-in-Residence at Texas Tech represents …to foster knowledge sharing and cultural exchange across both institutions and countries,” said Elizabeth Trejos-Castillo, vice provost for International Affairs.

According to the release, Solís will give guest lectures, host seminars and mentor students. He will also collaborate with various college departments at TTU and engage with off-campus organizations such as the South Plains College and the Hispanic Organization of Women.

“I think they can be sure I will impart a good number of ‘takeaways’,” Solís expressed.